Defunct steelmaker’s 21-story headquarters to be imploded

This May 8, 2019, photo shows Martin Tower in Bethlehem, Pa. The 21-story building, the former global headquarters of defunct steelmaker Bethlehem Steel Corp., is set to be imploded on May 19, 2019. AP Photo

Sixteen thousand tons of Bethlehem Steel is due to collapse in a matter of seconds as a demolition crew is set to implode Martin Tower, the defunct steelmaker's former world headquarters.

Crowds are expected on Sunday to watch the demolition of the area's tallest building, a 21-story monolith that opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel's power and profitability. America's second-largest steelmaker went out of business in 2003.

Explosives will take out Martin Tower's steel supports and crumple the 47-year-old building, which has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places despite its relatively young age.

Martin Tower had been vacant for a dozen years. Its owners are redeveloping the site into a mix of medical offices, stores and apartments.