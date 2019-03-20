EU’s Juncker says Brexit delay decision unlikely this week

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker listens to a question during a joint press conference with Slovakian President Andrej Kiska at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The British government was preparing Tuesday to ask the European Union for a delay of at least several months to Brexit after the speaker of the House of Commons ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same divorce deal that they have already rejected twice. Francisco Seco AP Photo