US Sen. Markey to give away campaign donations from Kraft

ADDS KRAFT'S LAWYER STATEMENT OF NOT APPEARING - FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Kraft has been ordered to appear at an arraignment hearing to face two counts of soliciting a prostitute. A notice to appear filed Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla., says 77-year-old Kraft “must be present” at the March 28 hearing or he could be arrested on a failure to appear charge. Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger said, “The notice of appearance by the defendant is boilerplate, but in fact the lawyer appears for the defendant in a misdemeanor case. The defendant does not appear.” Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo