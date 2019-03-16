Gas prices rise to levels not seen since last fall

Gas prices continue to rise in New Jersey and across the nation to levels not seen since last fall.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey was $2.57 Friday, up eight cents from a week ago — and above the $2.55 a gallon at this time a year ago.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.53 a gallon, up seven cents from last week and the same as the national average a year ago.
Analysts say a jump in prices in the spring is typical due to increased demand and the changeover to the more expensive summer blend gasoline in the coming weeks.
