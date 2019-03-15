Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it is launching new artificial intelligence technology to find intimate pictures that may have been uploaded without the consent of the photo's subject. Facebook says it will be able to spot the photos and videos known as 'revenge porn' and send them to be reviewed. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo