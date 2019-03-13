Business

Trump: US grounding Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 after Ethiopia crash

The Associated Press

March 13, 2019 02:44 PM

Plane parts strewn across field where Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed

Air crash investigators and Red Cross workers retrieved remains and personal items belonging to the passengers and crew members who were on flight ET302. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft came down minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.
By
Up Next
Air crash investigators and Red Cross workers retrieved remains and personal items belonging to the passengers and crew members who were on flight ET302. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft came down minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa.
By
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until now, the Federal Aviation Administration had been saying that it didn’t have any data to show the jets are unsafe.

Trump said Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.

He says any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

Trump says pilots and airlines have been notified.

He says the safety of the American people is of “paramount concern.”

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

latest-news

world

latest-news

business

business

  Comments  