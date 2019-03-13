Schultz to preview his vision for an independent presidency

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Schultz is set to further explain his vision for an independent presidency outside the two-party system in a speech at Florida’s Miami Dade College on March 13. According to a copy of his prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, he will further explain what a potential Schultz presidency could look like. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo