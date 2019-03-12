UnitedHealthcare broadens direct drug rebate program

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. The nation's biggest health insurer is expanding a program that passes rebates from drugmakers directly to the people that use their medications. UnitedHealthcare said Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that next year, all of its new, employer-sponsored healthcare plans must give point-of-sale discounts to consumers when they pick up medications. Jim Mone, File AP Photo