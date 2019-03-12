Colombia’s female soccer players fight for level field

Sara Pulecio, who played for Colombia's soccer club La Equidad, controls the ball during a soccer clinic for professional female players in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March 8, 2019. Pulecio has represented Colombia in five international tournaments but has barely trained since the season ended last May and could be out of a job altogether this year, as soccer officials contemplate cancelling the local women's' league, due to its poor economic performance. Fernando Vergara AP Photo