Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 2.60 cents at $4.31 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .40 cent at $3.5460 a bushel; May. oats fell 2.60 cents at $2.62 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 13 cents at 8.92 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle fell 1.12 cents at $1.2788 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was down 4.87 cents at $1.4088 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.90 cents at .6330 a pound.
