Mississippi Delta city buys land, plans new park

A Mississippi Delta city is getting a new park, with the current landowner selling at a discount.
The Bolivar Commercial reports Cleveland aldermen have voted to buy 74 acres (30 hectares) of land with an eye to building soccer fields.
Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell says the city is still planning how it will use all the land.
The city is applying for a federal grant of $175,000 to help with construction. Cleveland would have to match the grant.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Nowell says the city will call the area Feduccia Park in recognition of the family that is selling the land, saying the family is selling at roughly a 50 percent discount.
Comments