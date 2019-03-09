NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. NFL teams have proposed major changes to replay and overtime after a season of consistent criticism of officiating and which plays can be challenged or automatically reviewed. The competition committee will present teams' proposals and some of its own to the 32 owners at the league meetings March 24-27. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo