West Virginia mill comes crashing down in demolition

It took just seconds for a half century of steelmaking history to vanish in a West Virginia city.
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register (https://bit.ly/2EL9XM3 ) reports an old basic oxygen plant was demolished Saturday in Weirton. Frontier Group COO Rob Zuchlewski says initial reports indicated the demolition went off without a hitch.
The newspaper reports the blast shook windows throughout town.
The plant was part of the 1,100-acre parcel Frontier acquired in 2017 from ArcelorMittal, which no longer needed it for steelmaking.
Glen Cork was among several dozen residents who watched the mill come down. Cork says he worked at the complex for 40 years.
Councilman Tim Connell says the demolition was bittersweet. But he says once the area where the mill stood is cleaned up, it will make way for progress.
