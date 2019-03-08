Alabama House to vote on gas tax increase

The Alabama House of Representatives will soon vote on a proposed 10 cent-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax.
House members will debate the bill Friday. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says he expects lawmakers to vote on the bill Friday after a lengthy debate.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is proposing a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. The increase would be phased in over three years. The proposal would also place an annual fee of $200 on electric vehicles and $100 on hybrid vehicles.
Supporters are optimistic that they have the votes to pass the measure.
The House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee approved the legislation on a voice vote Thursday.
