NJ city considers regulating annual pub crawl events

A New Jersey city is considering regulating pub crawls to prevent taxpayers to have to foot the bill for the locally reviled events.
An ordinance under consideration by the Hoboken City Council would require pub crawl promoters and participants to register in advance with the city. The Jersey Journal reports the participants would then have to provide the city with cleanup and security plans, or reimbursement for police overtime and sanitation cleaning.
Councilman Mike DeFusco is behind the bill, and his ward includes a number of bars popular with the annual "LepreCon" and "SantaCon" events. DeFusco says police tell him the bars are magnets for drunken and rowdy crowds.
Councilwoman Emily Jabbour voted against introducing the bill Wednesday, saying she's concerned about changes not getting vetted by city attorneys.
