iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. As its iPhone sales slip, Apple has been touting its growing digital-services business as the engine that will keep profits up. But there may be a catch. Apple currently pockets a generous commission on all subscriptions and other purchases made on iPhone apps. But a brewing backlash against the company’s cut, which ranges from 15 to 30 percent, could undercut the app store’s profitability just as Apple is counting on it most. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo