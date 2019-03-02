China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

FILE - In this March 19, 2018, file photo, delegates look at their ballots during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In an unusual step, China’s ceremonial legislature is due to endorse a law meant to help end a bruising tariff war with Washington by discouraging officials from pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo