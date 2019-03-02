Oklahoma law firm seeks to speak with ex-school leader Boren

An attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says a law firm representing the school has asked to speak with the ex-administrator amid an unspecified investigation.
Bob Burke, in a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, said Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight if university lawyers reveal the details and source of any complaint. The statement says Boren never acted inappropriately with any employee or student at OU.
The university has said it received "allegations of serious misconduct that it was legally obligated to investigate," but hasn't confirmed Boren is a target.
Burke says no interview date has been set.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The 77-year-old Boren was Oklahoma's governor and U.S. senator before being named OU's president in 1994. He stepped down last year amid health concerns.
Comments