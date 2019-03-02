Business

Oklahoma law firm seeks to speak with ex-school leader Boren

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 11:58 AM

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, David Boren, president of the University of Oklahoma, speaks during the unveiling of a statue of former head football coach Bob Stoops in Norman, Okla. An attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says a law firm representing the school has asked to speak with the ex-administrator amid an unspecified investigation. Bob Burke, in a statement Saturday, March 2, 2019 to The Associated Press, said Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight if university lawyers reveal the details and source of any complaint.
OKLAHOMA CITY

An attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says a law firm representing the school has asked to speak with the ex-administrator amid an unspecified investigation.

Bob Burke, in a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, said Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight if university lawyers reveal the details and source of any complaint. The statement says Boren never acted inappropriately with any employee or student at OU.

The university has said it received "allegations of serious misconduct that it was legally obligated to investigate," but hasn't confirmed Boren is a target.

Burke says no interview date has been set.

The 77-year-old Boren was Oklahoma's governor and U.S. senator before being named OU's president in 1994. He stepped down last year amid health concerns.

