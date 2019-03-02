Oklahoma law firm seeks to speak with ex-school leader Boren

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, David Boren, president of the University of Oklahoma, speaks during the unveiling of a statue of former head football coach Bob Stoops in Norman, Okla. An attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says a law firm representing the school has asked to speak with the ex-administrator amid an unspecified investigation. Bob Burke, in a statement Saturday, March 2, 2019 to The Associated Press, said Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight if university lawyers reveal the details and source of any complaint. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo