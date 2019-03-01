Canada allows extradition case against Huawei CFO to proceed

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court appearance in Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada said Friday, March 1, 2019, it will allow the U.S. extradition case against Wanzhou to proceed. She is due in court on March 6, at which time a date for her extradition hearing will be set. Meng is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran. The Canadian Press via AP, File Darryl Dyck