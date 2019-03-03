Evers budget has no new move against chronic wasting disease

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Jim Kretschmer, center admires an eight-point buck shot by Jeff Bauer, left, during the gun deer hunt season opener on public land in Fall Creek, Wis. Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' state budget doesn't propose any new strategies to fight chronic wasting disease despite years of demands from his own party for more action. Evers doesn't offer any additional funding or call for any new approaches for researching or slowing CWD. CWD affects deer's brains, causing them to grow thin, act abnormally and eventually die. The state Department of Natural Resources reacted by calling on hunters to kill as many deer in the area as possible to slow the disease's spread. Hunters and landowners refused to buy in, saying there's no need to kill so many deer. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP Marisa Wojcik