Happy Beer Day! Iceland marks 30th anniversary of end of ban

FILE - In this Wednesday March 2, 1989 file photo, Icelanders celebrate in a Reykjavik bar, as the first legal beer since 1915 went on sale in the Icelandic capital, which was banned following a referendum. Icelanders are celebrating the end, three decades ago, of a sobering dry spell in their country’s history. On Friday, March 1, 2019 the country toasts the anniversary of the lifting of a decades-long ban on beer with _ what else? _ a nationwide Beer Day. Rax, file AP Photo