Coal plant owners, tribe at impasse over takeover of plant

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2011, file photo, smoke rises from the stacks of the main plant facility at the Navajo Generating Station, as seen from Lake Powell in Page, Ariz. The owners of one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the West say negotiations with a tribe to take over the plant have hit an impasse. A Navajo Nation energy company has been talking with owners of the Navajo Generating Station to buy the plant that's scheduled to shut down in December. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo