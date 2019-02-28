Gap to split into 2, with Old Navy gaining independence

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Gap clothing store in Winter Park, Fla. Gap said late Thursday, Feb. 28, that it's creating two independent publicly traded companies — low-priced Old Navy and a yet-to-be named company, which will consist of the iconic Gap brand, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City. John Raoux, File AP Photo