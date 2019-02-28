2 Rhode Island lawmakers propose state sales tax holiday

Two state lawmakers are proposing a sales tax holiday for Rhode Island.
WJAR-TV reports that State Rep. Joe Solomon Jr. and state Sen. Mark McKenney, both Democrats from Warwick, submitted bills in their respective chambers Wednesday calling for a tax-free weekend August 10 and 11.
McKenney in a statement said neighbors Massachusetts and Connecticut have had sales tax holidays and Rhode Islanders go out-of-state to make purchase at those times. He says it would stimulate the economy.
Similar to the Massachusetts tax-free weekend, no excise or sales taxes would be collected on items the cost less than $2,500.
The holiday would not apply to sales of telecommunications, tobacco products, gas, steam, oil, electricity, motor vehicles or motorboats.
