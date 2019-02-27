Developer gets OK for road on public land at remote ski area

FILE – In this April 20, 2005 file photo, workers groom the snow at the Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwestern Colorado. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, the U.S. Forest Service granted a developer permission to build a road across public land to reach private property at the base of the ski area where the developer plans to construct 1,711 residential units and businesses. Environmentalists have opposed the project for years, saying it would interfere with the migration of endangered lynx and damage wetlands and other habitat. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo