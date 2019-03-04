Lake Frances Whitewater Park to get $15 million development

This undated photo shows the dam industrialist James W. Sloan built across the Illinois River to create Lake Frances. Lake Frances, a once idyllic spot that deteriorated into a decades-long nightmare on the Illinois River, could return to glory as a top Oklahoma outdoor recreation destination. The Grand River Dam Authority, in a public-private partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, plans to develop Lake Frances Whitewater Park, a state-of-the-art water feature park off the Upper Illinois River. Construction cost is estimated at $15 million. Tulsa World via AP Jerry Fink