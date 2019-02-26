Peugeot hits the road again in the Americas

FILE - In this Feb.23, 2017 file photo, the logo of French automaker Peugeot is pictured during the presentation of the company's 2016 full year results, in Paris. The French maker of Peugeot automobiles plans to reintroduce the cars to North American markets. The company said Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, that the move is part of a ten-year plan announced in 2016, which includes a car sharing service of more than 500 vehicles introduced in Washington, D.C., last year. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo