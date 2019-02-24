Data entry error caused funds shortage at Chickasha schools

Oklahoma's chief auditor says a simple data entry error caused Chickasha Public Schools to be shorted more than $2.1 million in property tax revenues.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd says the mistake occurred when an employee of the Grady County treasurer's office made an erroneous entry when filling out information on a computer.
The Oklahoman reports that the mistake caused property tax revenues to be misdirected into the Grady County general fund instead of the Chickasha Public Schools general fund. The error has been corrected and the school district has received a check for more than $2.1 million to cover the amount it was shorted.
Byrd said auditors are still looking to see if mistakes were made in the way the county treasurer's office apportioned any other tax revenues.
