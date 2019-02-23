Mueller still seeking secrecy in Manafort investigation

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. A judge has set a March 8, 2019, sentencing date for Manafort on his Virginia conviction for hiding millions of dollars from the IRS that he earned advising Ukrainian politicians. The order issued Thursday, Feb. 21 by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III means Manafort will face sentencing in Virginia before he does in the District of Columbia. His sentencing in the District has already been set for March 13. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo