Cellphone internet access bringing changes fast to Cuba

A man holds his phone showing the app "Sube," a ride-hailing app for the aging American sedans on the streets of Havana, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. In the 2 1/2 months since Cuba allowed its citizens internet access via cellphones, fast-moving changes are subtle but palpable as Cubans challenge government officials online, post photos of filthy school bathrooms and drag what was once of the world’s least-connected countries into the digital age. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo