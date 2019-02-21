Orlando fire chief resigns after harassment probe

A Florida fire chief has resigned after a federal investigation found that he had harassed a female employee.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Orlando Fire Department Chief Roderick Williams resigned Thursday, the same day the city released a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission report that determined he and two deputy chiefs discriminated against the female assistant chief.
Williams denied any wrongdoing in his resignation letter.
The federal report says evidence supported the woman's allegations that she has been subjected to discriminatory harassment and differential treatment. Investigators say Williams also subjected the woman to continuous retaliatory conduct and sexual harassment.
The commission began its probe in 2017, after the woman filed complaints saying she was treated differently than her male counterparts and passed up for promotions based on her gender.
