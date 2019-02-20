Business

Funeral held for youngest victim of factory shooting

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 10:00 PM

Five dead and multiple injured in Aurora, IL shooting

After being fired, Gary Martin shot and killed five co-workers at Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora, IL on Feb. 15, police said. Five police officers were also injured during the shooting. Martin was killed after he fired on officers.
By
Up Next
After being fired, Gary Martin shot and killed five co-workers at Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora, IL on Feb. 15, police said. Five police officers were also injured during the shooting. Martin was killed after he fired on officers.
By
SHERIDAN, Ill.

A small funeral home was packed with hundreds of mourners for a 21-year-old college student who was killed on the first day of his internship when a worker opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing facility.

Trevor Wehner was among five people killed in the Friday shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.

During a brief religious service Wednesday in the Village of Sheridan, Wehner was remembered as family-oriented, someone who could change the atmosphere of a room just by walking in and who liked to tease and play jokes.

Before Wehner's funeral, residents of Sheridan and nearby towns filed into a funeral home filled with wreaths and photo collages to pay their respects to his family.

Wehner was a Northern Illinois University business student. The university plans a vigil Thursday to honor Wehner and Clayton Parks, a 2014 alumnus also killed in the shooting. The funeral for another victim, 54-year-old Vicente Juarez, will be Friday.

  Comments  