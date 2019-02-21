Business

Florida roofer faces $265,000 fine as a five-time fall hazard violator since 2015

By David J. Neal

February 21, 2019 06:06 AM

These roofers do not work for Sarasota-based Crown Roofing, which faces its fifth OSHA fine for subpar fall protection in just over three years.
These roofers do not work for Sarasota-based Crown Roofing, which faces its fifth OSHA fine for subpar fall protection in just over three years. Anita Lee Biloxi Sun Herald
These roofers do not work for Sarasota-based Crown Roofing, which faces its fifth OSHA fine for subpar fall protection in just over three years. Anita Lee Biloxi Sun Herald

Sarasota-based Crown Roofing facing a federal fine for failing to provide fall protection for its workers might sound familiar. It happened in November. It’s happened four other times since December 2015. And a fifth is being argued.

That’s why the proposed fine for this round of violations by Crown is $265,196 — they’ve repeatedly been cited as repeat violators.

Crown got hit with a $2,800 fine for a November 2015 violation in Doral at 6650 NW 106th Ave; $10,780 settled to $6,468 for an April 2016 violation in Fort Myers; $27,436 settled to $13,718 at an Estero apartment building in September 2016; and $129,336 settled to $90,535 from May 2018.

Crown is disputing the May 2018 citation from 2918 NW 124th Way that led to the proposed $129,336 fine issued in November.

Half the current proposed fine comes from an Aug. 10 inspection at 11200 SW Village Ct., the Springs at Tradition Apartments in Port St. Lucie. The penalty notification says workers installing tiles on a roof didn’t have conventional fall protection.

An Oct. 17 inspection at 9226 Shadow Oak Lane in Naples brought the other half the latest dunning of Crown. The inspector for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration said “employees were applying cement on a sloped roof with a pitch of 6:12 without the use of conventional fall protection,” thus creating a fall hazard of 11 feet.

Crown didn’t return a call or an email from the Miami Herald asking for a reaction and how they would handle these latest violations — compliance, informal conference with the OSHA’s area director or contest the findings.

Read Next

business

A roofer on fire at OSHA while facing a $91,000 fine for fourth citation in a year

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  