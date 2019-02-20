US steps up winter-warfare training as global threat shifts

A group of U.S. Marines walk along a snow-covered trail during their advanced cold-weather training at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Bridgeport, Calif. After 17 years of war against Taliban and al-Qaida-linked insurgents, the military is shifting its focus to better prepare for great-power competition with Russia and China, and against unpredictable foes such as North Korea and Iran. Jae C. Hong AP Photo