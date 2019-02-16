Poland’s political leader on unprecedented defensive

FILE-In this photo taken April 10, 2018 in Warsaw, Poland, the leader of the ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks in front of the Presidential Palace during ceremonies marking eighth years since his twin brother, then-President Lech Kaczynski, and 95 others were killed in a plane crash. Kaczynski, whose public image is of restraint and honesty, is at the center of a scandal involving him negotiating a multi-million euro construction, even though the law bans political parties from doing business. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo