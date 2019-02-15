New Mexico shuns proposal to raise royalty rates on oil

New Mexico state legislators have shunned a proposal to increase the maximum royalty rate for oil and natural gas production on state trust lands that generate money for public schools.
A House committee on Friday declined to advance the bill for further consideration after a lengthy public hearing.
Newly elected Democratic State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard backed the proposal to increase top royalty rates from 20 percent to 25. She says that would give the state a stronger hand in negotiating leases with oil producers and raise more money for public education.
The bill also would have allowed the state to charge royalties on methane that is released into the atmosphere to discourage waste and pollution.
Oil companies and industry associations say the changes would drive away business.
