AP Interview: Maduro reveals secret meetings with US envoy

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at Miraflores presidential palace, where a painting of independence hero Simon Bolivar hangs, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Maduro is inviting a U.S. special envoy to come to Venezuela after revealing during the interview that his foreign minister recently held secret meetings with the U.S. official in New York. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo