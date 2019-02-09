County gets proposal to boost federal drug case prosecutions

The state's U.S. attorney wants Hall County's help to boost prosecution of drug cases in central Nebraska.
Joe Kelly pitched the idea Tuesday to the Hall County Board of Supervisors, asking for the county's participation in hiring an additional assistant U.S. attorney to prosecute central Nebraska trafficking cases. Kelly's office would hire the attorney and that person's salary would be paid through a federal program called High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
Kelly says the federal program guidelines require that the funding go to the Nebraska State Patrol and then to either state or local government — in this case Hall County.
The Grand Island Independent reports that the proposal received support from board members, but they won't vote on the proposal until the board's next meeting at the earliest.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments