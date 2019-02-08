Senator criticized for linking man’s death to tobacco taxes

The Manatee Chamber recently spent several days in Tallahassee meeting with state-elected officials, legislative staff and agency leaders. In addition to being a successful trip in terms of voicing our priorities, we believe meeting face-to-face with our legislators and their teams in the Capitol adds significant strength to our advocacy efforts.

We kicked off two days of meetings in Senate president Bill Galvano’s office. He was generous with his time as we shared with him the business community’s interest in water quality, workforce housing, infrastructure, and education and workforce development, among other topics.