Man charged in $5M gold heist, reward offered for capture

FILE- This undated file photo provided by the FBI shows a gold bar that was recovered in Miami from a heist in North Carolina on March 1, 2015. Federal prosecutors have formally charged a fugitive in the 2015 robbery of a tractor-trailer carrying almost $5 million in gold bars. U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami announced Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, that Pedro Santamaria has been indicted on robbery and gun charges. Authorities say he joined Adalberto Perez and Roberto Cabrera in the heist. The other two were sentenced to lengthy prison terms. (FBI via AP, File) AP