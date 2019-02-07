Renault probes gift from Versailles chateau to ex-CEO Ghosn

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, then Renault Group CEO Carlos Ghosn listens during a media conference at La Defense business district, outside Paris. Carmaker Renault has alerted French authorities to a 50,000-euro gift from the chateau of Versailles to its former chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn, reportedly linked to his lavish wedding there. French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the chateau allowed Ghosn to host his wedding reception on its grounds in exchange for Renault's philanthropic activities to support the Versailles estate, resplendent home to France's last kings. Michel Euler, File AP Photo