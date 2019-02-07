Maldives ex-president to be charged with money laundering

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo. then Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Male, Maldives. Police asked the Maldives' prosecutor general to charge Yameen with money laundering and his former Cabinet minister with aiding him. A police statement Wednesday night, Feb. 6, 2019, said that investigators have found grounds to charge Yameen and his former legal affairs minister. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo