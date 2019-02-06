Images suggest Iran launched satellite despite US criticism

This Feb. 5, 2019, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows a missile on a launch pad and activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province. Iran appears to have attempted a second satellite launch despite U.S. criticism that its space program helps it develop ballistic missiles, satellite images released Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 suggest. Iran has not acknowledged conducting such a launch. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)