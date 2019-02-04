‘Bond King’ Bill Gross to retire from Janus

FILE- This Aug. 17, 2010, file photo shows William H. Gross founder and Managing Director of PIMCO at the Conference on the Future of Housing Finance at the Treasury Department in Washington. Janus Henderson Investors says that "Bond King" William H. Gross is retiring to concentrate on his personal assets and private charitable foundation. The 74-year-old Gross will retire on March 1. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo