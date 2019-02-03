AP Interview: House speaker wants to revisit taxes at pump

New House Speaker Lee Chatfield says Michigan will always struggle to fund roadwork until it solves the root problem — drivers pay some of the country's highest taxes at the pump, but not all of the revenue goes to the transportation budget.
He says that dynamic is hampering Michigan's ability to adequately upgrade roads. For the next two years, Chatfield will lead majority House Republicans who will be critical to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pending push to inject more spending into roads.
Chatfield wants to make sure taxes at the pump pay for roads. Michigan is among a small number of states to apply the sales tax to motor fuel, which mostly goes to schools and local governments. He says spending more on roads can be done without hurting schools.
