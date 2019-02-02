Direct support workers in North Dakota seek wage increase

Support workers serving people with intellectual disabilities in North Dakota are pushing state lawmakers for a wage increase.
Enable Inc.'s Executive Director Jon Larson testified before the Senate Human Services Committee in January about the "desperate need" for inflationary increases for community providers.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that wages for direct support workers have remained stagnant for the past four years due to budget cuts. The average starting hourly wage for a direct support worker in North Dakota is $14.30, which is higher than the national average of $10.72 an hour.
Providers say the stagnant wages may have fueled an increase in employee turnover.
The turnover rate for North Dakota's direct support workers currently sits at around 44 percent.
