Next stop on Buchli’s space odyssey: Astronaut Hall of Fame

This undated photo provided by NASA shows astronaut James Buchli. The first North Dakota native to fly in space is set to be inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame. Buchli, 73, was a member of the first space shuttle group, when 35 people were selected among 8,000 applicants. He will be inducted along with Missouri native Janet Kavandi, who flew on three space flights and served as deputy chief of the Astronaut Office. (Courtesy of NASA via AP) AP