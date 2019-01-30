Brexit envoy insists EU united as UK’s May seeks concessions

European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, left, and European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier talk at the start of a Brexit Steering Group meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday won a few weeks to salvage a Brexit deal but headed toward a clash with the European Union by promising to overhaul the divorce agreement she spent a year and a half negotiating with the bloc. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo