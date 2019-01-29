Utility bankruptcy could be costly to wildfire victims

Amanda Riddle, an attorney representing wildfire victims, speaks with a reporter outside of a Federal Courthouse in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Faced with potentially ruinous lawsuits over California's recent wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in a move that could lead to higher bills for customers of the nation's biggest utility and reduce the size of any payouts to fire victims. Jeff Chiu AP Photo