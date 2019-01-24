Strong pricing, volume growth, power Union Pacific in 4Q

Union Pacific is putting up strong fourth-quarter numbers thanks to growing volume and solid pricing.
The railroad reported net income of $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share. That's 6 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $5.76 billion, also edging out expectations.
Shares of Union Pacific Corp., based in Omaha, Nebraska, are up 4 percent before the opening bell.
